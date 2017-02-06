After failing to reach the 115lb mark for her strawweight fight against Tecia Torres at UFC Fight Night 104, Bec Rawlings posted an explanation for her fans as to why she failed to make weight, and a call to the UFC brass for more weight divisions in the promotion.

You can read the UFC strawweight’s Instagram post here.

The 27-year-old Australian fighter, who weighed in at 117.5lbs, cited Secondary Hypothyroidism for her failure to make the cut, which is a condition that affects the body’s endocrine system, which controls a person’s metabolism and release of hormones. If a thyroid is not functioning properly, then weight gain and fatigue can quickly become problems.

Rawlings added: “I am not the only UFC fighter with these issues, we need more divisions.”

Following her defeat to Torres by unanimous decision (30-27 x3), Rawlings also announced via Instagram that she would be leaving the strawweight division. Her quote was, “Goodbye 115, it’s been real.”

For many years now, fighters in the UFC have been calling for more weight classes, but the promotion has relented, with the scattering of talent thinly across multiple divisions being one of the main concerns.

With Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie set to square off for the inaugural women’s 145-pound title at UFC 208 on February 11, it’s not just Rawlings who can sense the winds of change blowing. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has made calls in the past for a 125-pound women’s division and wishes to emulate Conor McGregor, who became the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously.

With the promotion going through a sort of transition period, as the new owners settle in and the landscape shifts, it may be unsurprising to see more weight classes pop up, both in the men’s and women’s divisions.

In June of 2016, Joanne Calderwood fought and defeated Valerie Letourneau in a bout at 125-pounds, raising speculation that the UFC was looking to add a female flyweight division.

However, speaking on the women’s featherweight division ahead of UFC 207 in December, UFC President Dana White squashed those rumors, saying: “No [there are no plans to add new weight classes in 2017]. That was never the plan to do that one [145-pounds] either, but who knows.”

The fact that a women’s featherweight division even exists is a surprise to many fans, and fighters alike, as it seemed that White and co. made a major U-turn when they set the division up in anticipation for Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino, who subsequently tested positive for a diuretic out-of-competition and is facing a one-year USADA suspension.

Cyborg had advocated and called for the creation of the 145lb division for years, as she tore her way through Invicta FC’s best fighters. Following Cyborg’s positive test, White said: “The plans that I had for 145, it didn’t go the way I thought it was going to go.”

Initially, the plan for the women’s featherweight division was that Cyborg would fight for the inaugural title, as she couldn’t safely make the cut to 135-pounds. White said: “She has turned down two 145lb title fights.”

“We did it [created the 145lb division] for Cyborg and now she’s in this position with USADA. I don’t know how this is going to play out, so we’ve got to see what happens here.”

Regardless of why the UFC eventually made the decision to create the new division, it has stirred up many fighters in the promotion and could eventually lead to the birth of more weight classes, as fighters becoming increasingly vocal and influential in the new mixed martial arts landscape, where they are more powerful than ever.

Following the recent transcendent success of lightweight champion Conor McGregor, fighters have become more and more vocal, with a handful going as far as picking their own title fights and calling for “money-fights”. The likes of Michael Bisping, Cody Garbrandt, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have called for fights that wouldn’t necessarily abide by the UFC’s usually strict ranking setup.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show in October of 2016, Bisping, the UFC’s middleweight champion, said: “I’ll fight anybody, as long as it makes sense business-wise. I’m not gonna risk my reputation and my title against some chump, but if there’s a lot of money on the line, then I’ll do it. And if Nick Diaz wants to go at UFC 206, formally, officially, I invite you to sign the bout agreement.”

Speaking more recently with Champions.co, Bisping also said: “I want the biggest fight I can get. By biggest, I mean the biggest money generating fight I can possibly have.”

Bisping isn’t alone in his wishes for money fights, with Garbrandt also stating that he wants to fight Jose Aldo or McGregor next. Speaking on The MMA Hour, the newly crowned bantamweight champion said: “I know I could go up and fight with Jose Aldo. He has wins over my teammates, he’s a legend, and I’d like to test his chin. I know I hit hard, and I’m just getting started. And I could also have the biggest fight with Conor.”

In the new era of mixed martial arts, whether the UFC brass like it or not, the fighters are more outspoken than ever, and with the recent transition of owners it’s feasible to see more weight divisions arise as the balance of power shifts ever so slightly. And whilst Rawlings’ voice may be a quiet and solitary one, if all fighters come together and call for change, then they may, as a collective, become too loud to ignore.

