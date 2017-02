Tom Brady won his fifth Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night as the New England Patriots rallied from a 20-plus point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Super Bowl 51.

Check out what UFC fighters had to say about the historic game, including UFC champion Jon Jones, who won a $1,000 bet with his brother, Indianapolis Colts defensive end, Arthur Jones.

