UFC Russia: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Targeted Main Event

All signs are pointing to a huge lightweight title fight being booked for the UFC’s debut show in Russia.

By now we are all very aware that the UFC are looking to land in Russia next year, and they are already looking into possibly booking the biggest fight that the card could get.

Moments after UFC 205 was over the mixed martial arts community were asking for two men who were victorious on the night to face one another next. Those two men being current lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov who defeated Eddie Alvarez and Michael Johnson in New York.

Some weeks on from the record New York card it was confirmed by the promotion that they were indeed seriously looking into the Russian market in 2017. Many thought that the main event of the promotion’s first stop off in the country would be between Tony Ferguson and Nurmagomedov with the winner being next in line at McGregor’s 155-pound title but Dana White confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that he has other plans.

We’re focused very heavily on Russia right now. First of all, there’s tons of talent coming out of Russia, and a lot of fans. There’s a fighter named Khabib who’s from Russia, and he’s insanely popular. The next fight could be Conor vs. Khabib.

Want your voice heard? Join the Cage Pages team!

While plans for Ferguson vs. Khabib were never confirmed by the UFC it would seem that speculation of this new match-up will bring way more media and fan attention to the upcoming event even though there is still a lot of “red tape” to get through.

McGregor is away until the birth of his first child is complete and has stated that he will not fight until he has had a face-to-face with the new owners (Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell). The UFC are still currently in talks with Russian officials regarding the card so this mega fight between two of the promotions biggest stars is nowhere near completion.

Should this fight come to fruition it will be a huge affair. The stardom that each man holds in different parts of the world, especially in Europe, will ensure an immediate sell out of the event and with a strong under card it may well sail past the current pay-per-view record of 1,650,000 buys set by McGregor.

More from Cage Pages

This article originally appeared on