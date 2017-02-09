The light heavyweight division in the UFC is a three horse race, and one of those horses is currently suspended. That makes the promotion’s refusal to match Bellator MMA’s contract offer to contender Ryan Bader all the more puzzling.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to USA Today a few days back that the promotion would not be matching Bellator’s offer to Ryan Bader. They have the right to do so, and in the past, have exercised that right, such as in the case of Gilbert Melendez.

Unless this is some sort of weird ploy to pull the wool over the eyes of fans and media, however, it appears they’re willing to let Bader walk. That, given the state of the 205-pound weight class, is nearly inconceivable. Ranked fourth in the UFC light heavyweight official rankings (as well as Cage Pages’ own MMA rankings), Bader is one of the few talents in the division to have yet to fight for a title, with a solid record backing him up.

That’s not something you just hand over to your closest competitor. Especially when their current champ, Phil Davis, was allowed to slip away in similar fashion.

Maybe it’s a money issue, but that seems unlikely. Tito Ortiz was pulling down $300,000 per fight in Bellator. Phil Davis, however, earned $30,000 to show with an additional $30,000 win bonus for his fight against King Mo. Benson Henderson took in a flat $75,000 against Patricio Pitbull. One would imagine Ryan Bader’s potential payday in Bellator to be somewhere in that neighborhood, though the promotion has been known to offer hefty signing bonuses. Bader’s last two fights were at international events, and commissions outside the UFC often do not release information about purses. His last publicly disclosed purse was $47,000 per MMAPayout — but that was several years ago.

Still, it’s not as if Bader is breaking the bank. Which brings us to possibility number two: entertainment value.

There was a time when the knock on Bader was that he lacked personality. “Darth” Bader, the consensus was, was about as entertaining outside the cage as watching paint dry. That brings up the question of whose job promotion really is — the fighter, or promoter — but at the end of the day, Bader has made significant improvements “getting over” with fans.

He was a good sport about some mean tweets, tried to generate some heat with Daniel Cormier, and is currently posting videos on Twitter entitled “Master Bader’s Tip of the Day” which can at least claim a brilliant title. In short, Bader’s giving it the old college try. And hey — shouldn’t the promotion be promoting their stars?

Option three sounds like the biggest sticking point: a clear path to the title. Bader clearly wants a shot at wearing gold in a major promotion. He told The MMA Hour (via MMA Fighting) as much late last month. The UFC meanwhile has always appeared less than enthralled with the idea of Bader as champ. It seems they’d prefer to stick to their three horse race. Despite his struggles outside the Octagon and Dana White insisting he would never let him headline again, Jon Jones has been all but promised the next light heavyweight title shot after Anthony Johnson.

That leaves Bader the odd man out in the short term, but in the long term? Misha Cirkunov, a promising light heavyweight prospect and ranked eighth in the division, fought out his contract at UFC 206. Despite being 4-0 in the UFC, the promotion recently dropped him from their rankings. Ovince St. Preux is coming off a loss in Houston, and Glover Teixeira faces Jared Cannonier at UFC 208 this weekend. Alexander Gustafsson has struggled with injuries and consistency of late, and after that, arguably the most deserving light heavyweight would be Shogun Rua, on just the second two-fight win streak of his UFC career.

In short, letting Bader jump to Bellator weakens a division that is already struggling. The light heavyweight strap has not been defended since 2015, when Daniel Cormier got the best of Gustafsson at UFC 192. Jon Jones briefly held the interim belt, but made history when he was stripped of a UFC title for a second time after his much-publicized drug test failure prior to UFC 200.

What was once the UFC’s strongest division is now one of its most threadbare, it seems. Why weaken it? If Yushin Okami and Jon Fitch were head-scratchers, allowing Bader to jump to a rival promotion is downright baffling.

