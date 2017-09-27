Uganda’s parliamentary speaker ordered the removal of 25 lawmakers who are opposed to legislation that seeks to extend the decades-long rule of President Yoweri Museveni.

The suspended members of parliament were accused of obstructing proceedings in a riotous session on Tuesday during which legislators brawled over efforts to introduce a contentious motion to remove the presidential age limit of 75 from Uganda’s constitution.

Museveni, who is 73 and has ruled Uganda since 1986, is ineligible to run again in 2021 if the age barrier stays.

Uganda’s media regulator Wednesday restricted live coverage of parliamentary sessions, leading local television channels to stop broadcasting a live feed.

Police have violently broken up street demonstrations protesting the effort to amend the constitution. Presidential term limits were removed from Uganda’s constitution in 2005.