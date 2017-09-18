Ugandan police have detained a lawmaker and 10 others who were arrested while protesting against a plan that they charge would enable the country’s long-term president to rule for life.

Emilian Kayima, a police spokesman in the capital Kampala, said they are holding a prominent opposition member of parliament and others accused of staging an unlawful assembly Monday.

Dozens of lawmakers with Uganda’s ruling party said last week they will support a bill to remove a clause in Uganda’s constitution that prevents anyone aged 75 and above from seeking the presidency.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who turned 73 last week, is ineligible to run again if the clause remains. Museveni has held power in this East African country since 1986.