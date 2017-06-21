Ugliest romper ever?

The Internet is outraged over a male romper printed with Kim Jong Un’s mug.
Last week, online retailer GetOnFleek started selling this fashion statement emblazoned with a close-up of the North Korean leader for $79, reports NextShark.
But now some social media users have accused the Orlando, Fla.-based company of glorifying a dictator.
The hermit kingdom made headlines Monday after American college student Otto Warmbier died from injuries he sustained while imprisoned for supposedly stealing a propaganda poster.
But that hasn’t stopped GetOnFleek from hawking its rompers. In fact, they say it’s one of their best-selling products.
Twitter users have spoken out.
“I found the worst thing on the internet,” tweeted ESPN anchor Cary Chow. “A combination of so much awful.”