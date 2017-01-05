UK 'trainsurfer' dies in Paris metro in parkour accident

The Paris transport network says that a British teenage member of a “trainsurfing” group died during a Paris metro accident.

Witnesses said that 17-year-old victim Nye Newman was spotted between two wagons when the incident occurred, just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a RATP statement Wednesday.

Police are investigating the tragedy, with transport officials issuing a warning to the public “that illegal behavior presents high risks for those who would try to do so.”

Newman was part of a popular parkour group that uses urban architecture as terrain to scale and run across.

A fellow member of the group denied that Newman had been “trainsurfing” at the time of his death — and paid tribute to “an incredible human being who was always up for anything.”