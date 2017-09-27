A British banker serving a life sentence in Hong Kong for murdering two Indonesian women, including one he spent days torturing while on cocaine, is seeking to appeal his conviction.

Rurik Jutting’s lawyer, Michael Vidler, said Wednesday that Jutting is appealing on the grounds of “certain aspects of the deputy judge’s directions to the jury,” without being more specific.

Cambridge University-educated Jutting was convicted by a nine-member jury last year in the 2014 killings of Sumarti Ningsih and Seneng Mujiasih.

The case shocked residents of Hong Kong, a Chinese financial center with a reputation for safety, while also highlighting significant inequality and seedy aspects usually hidden from view.

Vidler said arguments will be heard in court on Dec. 12.