UK Conservatives, Northern Ireland party strike deal to back PM May

A Northern Ireland-based party and the UK Conservatives struck a deal on Monday, supporting Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government.

May lost her majority in the House of Commons earlier this month after a disastrous election. She urged the Democratic Unionist Party to support her government.

“We share many values in terms of wanting to see prosperity across the UK, the value of the union, the important bond between the different parts of the United Kingdom,” May said. “The agreement we have come to is a very, very good one, and look forward to working with you.”

With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority if all her lawmakers support her. The vote on the government’s legislative package is expected to take place later this week.

Northern Ireland party leader Arlene Foster said details of the deal with UK Conservatives will be published. Party leaders said the agreement with Conservatives will offer stable government in Britain.

The DUP sought benefits in health, education and infrastructure in exchange for supporting May’s Conservatives, according to Sky News.

“We’re delighted that we have reached this agreement, which I think works, obviously, for national stability,” Foster said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.