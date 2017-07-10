A U.K. court has ruled that British government arms sales to Saudi Arabia are legal, in a case that relied in part on secret evidence.

British group Campaign Against Arms Trade brought the case to the High Court, saying British bombs and fighter jets were being used to fuel violence in Yemen, where a Saudi-led war against Houthi rebels has killed more than 10,000 people since 2015.

Some of the evidence in the case was presented in secret on national security grounds.

Two High Court judges ruled that Britain’s international trade secretary acted “rationally” in concluding that there was no “clear risk” of violations of international humanitarian law by the Saudi-led coalition.

Campaign Against Arms Trade says it plans to appeal Monday’s judgment.