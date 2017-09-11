UK says it may still join EU military missions after Brexit

The British government says it’s willing to contribute troops to European Union military missions after the U.K. leaves the bloc.

Britain says it wants close cooperation with the bloc on defense and foreign affairs, including joint foreign-policy positions and cooperation on sanctions.

The government plans to publish details of its proposals Tuesday, in the latest in a series of position papers on aspects of Brexit.

Opponents of Brexit argue that leaving the EU will undermine cooperation with the bloc against crime, terrorism and military threats.

Attempting to allay those concerns, the government says it wants a security partnership “that is deeper than any other third country and that reflects our shared interest.”

Brexit Secretary David Davis says “it’s in our mutual interest” to work together against terrorism and other threats.