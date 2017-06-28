Britain’s Conservative minority government is facing its first test in Parliament since the June 8 election, as lawmakers vote on an opposition demand for an end to public spending cuts.

The main opposition Labour Party is calling for a pay rise for public-sector workers and an end to cuts to police and firefighting budgets.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says that, after recent disasters and deadly attacks, “you can’t have safety and security on the cheap.”

The Conservatives have slashed public spending since 2010 in an attempt to reduce Britain’s deficit.

This month’s election left the Conservatives several votes short of a parliamentary majority, and defeat Wednesday could topple Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

But it is likely to survive thanks to a support deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.