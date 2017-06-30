Umpire Joe West apparently doing OK after being struck on the head

By news@wgmd.com -
12

FOX Sports Florida’s Craig Minervini and Jeff Nelson give an update on umpire Joe West, who was struck in the head by a ball thrown from the stands on Friday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kevin Cash says the Rays are used to extra innings in Camden Yards

Kevin Cash says the Rays are used to extra innings in Camden Yards

15 mins ago

WATCH: Gordon executes the squeeze to bring Riddle home

WATCH: Gordon executes the squeeze to bring Riddle home

15 mins ago

Shane Peterson says he was just trying to keep the game alive for the Rays

Shane Peterson says he was just trying to keep the game alive for the Rays

15 mins ago

Jacob Faria on the Rays: 'It's like no other team I've been on'

Jacob Faria on the Rays: ‘It’s like no other team I’ve been on’

15 mins ago

HIGHLIGHT: Steven Souza Jr.'s game-winning 3-run home run

HIGHLIGHT: Steven Souza Jr.’s game-winning 3-run home run

15 mins ago

Steven Souza Jr: 'I can't tell you how much I love this group'

Steven Souza Jr: ‘I can’t tell you how much I love this group’

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR