Umpire West hit in head by ball from Miller Park stands

MILWAUKEE (AP) A ball apparently thrown from the stands at Miller Park struck first-base umpire Joe West directly in the back of the head, leading to a seven-minute delay during the Miami-Milwaukee game as security personnel tried to locate the culprit.

West was positioned behind the bag with one out and Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw on first base in the fourth inning Friday. West remained on his feet after the ball struck him and remained at his post when play resumed.

Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler, who is on the disabled list with a back strain, tweeted: ”I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous.”

