UN: 120,000 Nigerian likely face Boko Haram-created famine

A U.N. report says that more than 120,000 Nigerians likely will suffer “catastrophic” famine-like conditions caused by Boko Haram’s Islamic uprising, among 11 million confronting severe food shortages this year.

The report from the Food and Agriculture Organization predicts Africa’s biggest humanitarian crisis in northeast Nigeria likely will deteriorate between June and August.

It says “trends show that food security and nutrition are worsening” especially in Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram. It says Borno is expected to hold 65 percent of an estimated 121,000 people living in famine-like conditions.

U.N. agencies have reported that children already are dying in that region and more than 500,000 face death if they don’t get help.

Corruption compounds the crisis with Nigeria investigating reports of stolen food aid.