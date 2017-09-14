UN adopts new mission aimed at reintegrating Colombia rebels

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved U.N. plans for a follow-on mission in Colombia which will focus on reintegrating some 10,000 former combatants for the country’s largest rebel group back into society.

A resolution adopted Thursday by the council welcomes the laying down of arms by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, which was monitored by the United Nations.

The Security Council also welcomed the Colombian government’s announcement that the country’s last remaining rebel group, the National Liberation Army, or ELN, will observe a temporary cease-fire from Oct. 1 until Jan. 12, 2018.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told the council after the vote it’s “very encouraging that the parties have indicated that they would like the U.N. to play a role in verifying that cease-fire.”