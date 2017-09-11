UN atomic chief says Iran meeting terms of nuclear deal

The head of the U.N. agency monitoring Iran’s compliance with a deal crimping its nuclear program says Tehran is honoring the agreement — an assessment that the White House is questioning as it mulls upping the pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency says Monday that the terms Iran accepted “are being implemented.”

The U.S. administration has faced two 90-day certification deadlines to state whether Iran was meeting the conditions needed to continue enjoying sanctions relief under the deal and has both times backed away from a showdown. But U.S. President Donald Trump more recently has said he does not expect to certify Iran’s compliance again. The next deadline is in mid-October.

Amano spoke in Vienna at the start of a 35-nation IAEA board meeting.