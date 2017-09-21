UN mission in Congo forces reckoning over sex abuse scandal

By FOX News -
BUNIA, Congo –  The United Nation’s sexual abuse and exploitation scandal among peacekeepers is back in the spotlight with fresh calls for reform. In a year-long investigation, The Associated Press found that despite promising reforms for more than a decade, the U.N. still fails to meet many of its pledges to stop the abuse or help victims, some of whom have been lost to a sprawling bureaucracy. Cases disappear, or are handed off to the peacekeepers’ home countries — which often do nothing.

If the U.N. sexual abuse crisis has an epicenter, it is Congo, where the scope of the problem first emerged — and where reforms have clearly fallen short. Of the 2,000 sexual abuse complaints made against the U.N. worldwide over the past 12 years, more than 700 occurred in Congo.

