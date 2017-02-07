UN: Number of Burundian refugees to reach 500,000 this year

The United Nations refugee agency says the number of Burundians fleeing political violence is expected to reach 500,000 this year, and it is seeking more land for camps in neighboring countries.

Hundreds have died in the East African nation since April 2015, following President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to seek a disputed third term.

The country has seen violent street protests, forced disappearances and assassinations, forcing many to seek refuge in neighboring countries. Some opponents have vowed to remove Nkurunziza by force.

UNHCR said Tuesday that more land needs to be allocated for existing refugee camps or for building new ones.

The number of Burundian refugees already exceeds 380,000. Most are sheltering in Tanzania.