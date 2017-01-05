32.9 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
UN removes 4 envoys from Colombia for partying with rebels

UN removes 4 envoys from Colombia for partying with rebels

By FOX News -
30

BOGOTA, Colombia –  The United Nations is removing four officials from its peacekeeping mission in Colombia following an uproar over a video showing observers dancing with leftist rebels they’re supposed to be monitoring.

Thursday’s U.N. statement promises “full impartiality” in its efforts to verify compliance with a deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia aimed at bringing an end to decades of bloody fighting.

A video of observers wearing U.N. vests dancing with female guerrillas at a New Year’s party sparked an outcry from opponents of the peace deal. Both Colombia’s government and the U.N. have called their behavior inappropriate.

Hundreds of U.N.-sponsored observers are being deployed across the country to receive weapons turned over by the rebels. Most are from Latin America though the statement mentioned no nationalities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB