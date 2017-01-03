Unbeaten Americans beat Spain 3-0, lead Hopman Cup group

PERTH, Australia (AP) American teammates CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock combined for a 3-0 win over Spain on Tuesday at the Hopman Cup to take the lead in Group B.

The U.S. team opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Czech Republic, and followed it up with a victory over another opening-day winner.

Vandeweghe beat Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-4 and Sock had a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Feliciano Lopez in the singles matches before teaming up to win the mixed doubles 4-3 (3), 3-4 (2), 4-3 (2).

Defending champion Australia was to play the Czech Republic in a night match, needing a win to stay in contention following an opening 2-1 loss to Spain.