UNC Basketball: 2018 commit Coby White scores school record 52 points

UNC commit Coby White scores 52 in Greenfield Christmas Tournament semifinals

On Wednesday night, UNC commit Coby White scored a school record 52 points in the Greenfield Christmas Tournament semifinals, leading his team to a 110-78 blowout of Faith Assembly of Durham.

White, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard in the class of 2018, scored 31 of his 52 points in the first half, including 20 in the second quarter. In doing so, he broke his own record of 46 points that he set last season.

Coby White, 6’4″ junior PG at Greenfield School just set a school record with 52 points in a win over Faith Assembly. 2018 UNC commit pic.twitter.com/Nzn8vjsw44 — Cortical Inhibition (@tonybruton) December 22, 2016

“It feels unreal, crazy … I can’t explain it,” White told the Wilson Times. “I was feeling it and just kept going. But I didn’t know I had broken the record until (public-address announcer Daniel Johnson) announced it. I was just going for the win and not really paying attention to the points. I always let the game come to me and try not to force anything.”

He hit 21-of-30 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from three-point range. He also added nine rebounds and six assists for an incredibly balanced night on the hardwood.

Greenfield head coach Rob Salter said that the 110 points scored on Wednesday night were the most he had ever been a part of in 17 years with the Knights. And while Salter was impressed with White’s performance, he didn’t appear to be shocked.

“Coby was phenomenal,” Salter said after the game. “When he gets into a rhythm, you see what he can do. When he got going in the first half, I knew he was going to have a big night. He did it at all three levels — inside, outside and from the line. That’s what he can do; he’s special!”

