UNC Basketball: Alarming stat in first two ACC games

There’s been one theme for the Tar Heels through two conference games this season and it’s a big one

Despite a 1-1 record, it’s been a bit of a struggle for the North Carolina Tar Heels in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season.

They could very easily be 0-2 to start the season, putting themselves in a tough hole to dig out of early on. Following a disappointing loss to open the conference schedule, the Tar Heels found a way to get a win over Clemson.

It was pretty but a win is a win.

There is one alarming stat however that we should pay attention too as the conference season goes on.

In the two conference games this season, North Carolina has turned the ball over a whopping 38 times.

Yikes.

In their opener against the Yellow Jackets, the Tar Heels turned it over 20 times. The Yellow Jackets took advantage, scoring 14 points on 11 of those turnovers. That’s not a recipe for success.

Teams only scored an average of 7 points off turnovers against the Tar Heels in previous games.

It didn’t help that UNC was ice cold from the field but the 20 turnovers were the most by the Tar Heels since a 2015 matchup against Syracuse.

Carolina’s 20 turnovers are its most since 20 against Syracuse on 1/26/2105 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 31, 2016

Going into Tuesday’s contest against Clemson, UNC looked to limit those turnovers. It didn’t work.

The Tar Heels committed another 18 turnovers, bringing their total to 38 through 2 games in conference play. Although UNC did get the win over the Tigers, they were sloppy.

Moving forward, UNC just simply can’t live with double-digit turnovers. The ACC is stacked this season and if you turn the ball over like they have, teams will certainly make you pay.

UNC’s sloppy play can be fixed. Opening conference game jitters are a thing, especially on the road in the ACC. The Tar Heels open the year with their first 3-of-4 on the road. The only home contest comes Saturday against North Carolina State.

Poor shooting and turnovers will lead to a disaster for the Tar Heels especially when playing the better teams in the conference.

Keep an eye on the turnovers against NC State because if it doesn’t change, UNC could be on upset alert….again.

More from Keeping It Heel

This article originally appeared on