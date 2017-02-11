ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Chapel Hill for North Carolina-Virginia

ESPN’s flagship college basketball show, College Gameday, will be in Chapel Hill on Saturday when the North Carolina Tar Heels welcome the Virginia Cavaliers.

ESPN made the announcement Saturday afternoon, marking the fifth time that the television program has been held at UNC, tied with Duke, Florida, Kansas and Kentucky for most all-time. UNC is also tied for first-place with Kentucky for most overall appearance on the show with 15.

The marquee matchup between powerhouse ACC foes is the first of two meetings this season, and one that could have serious national and postseason implications.

The usual crew of Jay Bilas, Rece Davis, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams will all be in Chapel Hill for the nationally televised event, and fans can expect that Bilas will be the game’s color commentator.

The hour-long program will begin at 11:00 a.m. from the Dean Smith Center prior to Saturday’s games with an evening edition of the show leading into the game telecast at 8:00 p.m.

College Gameday began in 2005 and is a spin-off of the successful college football version of the show. It airs each Saturday morning throughout the conference play portion of the season and is centered around one of the top games that day.

For now though, North Carolina prepares for a matchup with North Carolina State on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Tar Heels, 21-5 overall and 9-3 in the ACC, will look to hold on to first-place with a win over the 14-9 Wolfpack who have won just three games in conference play.

