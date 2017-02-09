UNC Basketball: Isaiah Hicks ruled OUT for Duke game

Isaiah Hicks has been ruled out for Thursday’s game at Duke, UNC announced

The North Carolina Tar Heels received some good news when it was revealed that junior wing Theo Pinson would return against Duke.

Hours later they received some bad news.

Senior forward Isaiah Hicks has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against Duke as he deals with a hamstring injury.

The announcement was made about 90 minutes before tipoff:

Isaiah Hicks strained his left hamstring in practice yesterday and will not play tonight at Duke. His status is day-to-day. #uncbball — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 9, 2017

Hicks suffered the injury on Wednesday as he came down awkwardly on a dunk attempt in practice.

The loss is a big blow for the Tar Heels who would have had a big advantage inside. Now UNC might go with their small lineup a little more.

Luke Maye and Tony Bradley Jr. are options to start in Hicks’ place, depending on what head coach Roy Williams decides to do.

