UNC Basketball: Tar Heels celebrate with J.Cole following win

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now 2-0 when they’ve had a special guest attend their games.

UNC blew out the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sunday 107-56, in a game that wasn’t close from the start. The Tar Heels dominated from the opening tip jumping out to a 46-18 lead with just over four minutes left in the half.

Their incredible performance was in front of rapper J.Cole who was sitting courtside for the game.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native was in attendance for the second-straight year as he took in the win over Maryland last season.

Following the game, J.Cole visited the Tar Heels locker room to help celebrate with the guys.

As you can see in the video, the atmosphere after the game in the locker room was pretty damn cool as they celebrated the 51-point victory.

Maybe the Tar Heels should invite the rapper to more games as he’s proven to be good luck in the two instances.

UNC will now gear up for a road matchup against Wake Forest on Wednesday night. It will be the Tar Heels third road game in their last four contests to open ACC play.

