UNC Basketball: Tar Heels schedule home-and-home with Stanford

UNC adds another home-and-home series for basketball as they will travel out west in 2017

Get ready for more battles between Stanford and North Carolina.

This time, it won’t be on the football or soccer fields. Instead on the basketball court as the two teams have agreed to a new home-and-home series beginning in 2017.

The new series was announced just hours before Stanford and North Carolina met in the 2016 Sun Bowl, with the Cardinal coming out victorious.

The first game between the two teams will take place Nov. 20, 2017 at Stanford. The Cardinal will then travel to Chapel Hill in 2018 to take on the Tar Heels on Nov. 12.

UNC now adds Stanford to a 2017-18 schedule that also includes Ohio State as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase coached under Roy Williams at UNC from 2003-12. Here’s what he said in a statement:

“We are excited to compete against college basketball’s elite programs and North Carolina is the cream of the crop when it comes to exceptional programs,” said Stanford’s Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men’s Basketball, Jerod Haase. “I have the utmost respect for Coach Williams and the North Carolina program. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to learn under Coach as both a player and a coach myself. “We are looking forward to welcoming the Tar Heels to The Farm next season,” Haase continued. “The addition of the Tar Heels further strengthens a very exciting 2017 nonconference schedule.”

The two teams last met 14 years ago in the 2002 NIT. The Tar Heels have never lost to the Cardinal, beating them all 10 times they have played.

