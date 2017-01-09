UNC Basketball: Tar Heels vs. Wake Forest Preview

After a record win over N.C. State on Sunday, the Tar Heels travel to Winston-Salem to try to take down Wake Forest. A win would move UNC to 3-1 on the season, a nice rebound after losing their opener

Sitting at 1-3 in conference play, the Demon Deacons have lost four out of their last six games dating back to their non-conference schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about Carolina’s next opponent.

The Opponent: Wake Forest

Record: 10-6

Head Coach: Danny Manning. With a career record of 72-73, Manning has been in the head chair for Wake Forest for the past three years. He was picked ahead of the ’14-’15 season as the head coach to turn the team around after multiple years of subpar play. This is regarded as Manning’s most talented team at Wake Forest up to this point in his career.

Top Scorer: John Collins (16.4 ppg). Standing at 6-10, 265 lbs, Collins has increased his scoring up from 7.3 points per game during his Freshman year. He has developed into a go-to player down low for the Demon Deacons.

W-L vs AP Top 25: 0-4 (Villanova, Xavier, Florida State, Virginia)

Matchup to Watch

For Wake Forest, their main goal is to keep the Tar Heels off the offensive glass. One of the best rebounding teams in the country, Carolina rebounds almost half of their missed shots and ranks first nationally averaging 46 rebounds a game.

Because of that, the big matchup to watch is between both of the frontcourts. The play of John Collins and Konstantinos Mitoglou will be crucial for Wake Forest if they want to pull off the upset.

Collins, 16.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg, and Mitoglou, 10.6 ppg and 6.4 rpg, come into the game as one of the highest scoring frontcourt duo’s in the ACC.

Going deeper into this matchup is that of Mitoglou and Isaiah Hicks. Hicks has always struggled against quicker, three point shooting, big men. With Hicks’ history of foul trouble, look for the Demon Deacons to try to take advantage of that matchup.

Mitiglou is a career 36 percent three point shooter and is shooting a career-high 38 percent from beyond the arc this year.

Impact Players

Wake Forest: Soph. G; Bryant Crawford

The leading returning scorer for Wake, Crawford is an electric backcourt player. Averaging 14.3 ppg and 5.9 apg, the offense goes as he goes. In their four ranked games this year, Crawford is averaging 15.8 ppg while shooting 45 percent.

With three games with 20+ points and two double-digit assist games, Crawford is a dynamic offensive player with great playmaking ability.

Last year in their one game against Carolina, Crawford went for 18 points and 5 assists.

North Carolina: Jr. G; Joel Berry II

One of the most improved and best guards in the country, Berry is by far the most important player for the Tar Heels. Averaging 15.4 ppg and 4.4 apg this season, Berry is shooting a career high in FG percentage (49 percent), three pt percentage (43 percent), and free throw percentage (94 percent).

Missing two games with a sprained ankle, and playing through the flu in two others, Carolina’s performance was less than stellar. No matter how good or bad he is playing though, he always brings the toughness and leadership to the floor that the Tar Heels need.

Fully healthy now, Berry is coming off of a career high 31 point performance against Clemson, followed up by a 19 point performance in the N.C. State game. Over those two games, he is shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from three.

