UNC Basketball: Theo Pinson aiming for return against Duke?

North Carolina junior reserve Theo Pinson nearing return to basketball court

It’s been a difficult junior season for North Carolina guard/forward Theo Pinson.

He missed the Tar Heels’ first 16 games of the season after breaking a bone in his right foot in October. He had surgery on the injured foot and returned to practice in late December.

After returning, he played in UNC’s next six games. The Tar Heels won all six games, including convincing wins over Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

But then, another injury.

Pinson injured his right ankle in the first half of North Carolina’s game against Virginia Tech, forcing him to miss the remainder of the game. He subsequently missed the Tar Heels’ next three contests; a road game against Miami, a home contest against Pittsburgh and a game in Greensboro against Notre Dame.

But on Sunday afternoon following the Tar Heels’ victory over the Irish, Pinson shed some light on the situation and subsequently gave UNC fans hope that his return might be sooner than later.

“I feel like I’m getting close,” Pinson told reporters after the Tar Heels’ victory on Sunday. “I’m feeling better. I mean, when I got hurt, I was little down about it. I’m feeling better, had a lot more energy today.”

In the six games that he’s played, Pinson averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, but he’s far more valuable than what the numbers would lead one to believe.

He’s the Tar Heels’ most versatile player along with one of their best defenders. And he’s the most experienced player that North Carolina can bring off the bench.

Pinson told the media that he’s “feeling real good right now” and doesn’t have any pain.

North Carolina fans are clamoring for Pinson to return on Thursday night when the eighth-ranked Tar Heels face off against No. 18 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

