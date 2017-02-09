UNC Basketball: Two Tar Heels land on Wooden Award late-season list

Two Tar Heels are being recognized for their play as the college basketball season winds down

The 2016-17 college basketball season is just three weeks away from March and every conference game is big down the stretch.

As we approach the end of the regular season in early March, the Wooden Award has announced it’s late-season top 20 list.

The award is given annually to the country’s best men’s and women’s basketball player. The top 20 late-season list was revealed live on ESPNU Wednesday night.

Three schools have two players listed in the top 20, including the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Juniors Joel Berry II and Justin Jackson were named to the list, joining Josh Jackson & Frank Mason (Kansas) and Malik Monk & De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky) as teams to have two players.

Berry II has been outstanding for the Tar Heels this season. The point guard is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game this year.

He’s the leader of UNC’s fast-paced offense which is a big reason why they are at 9-2 in the ACC this year.

Then there’s Jackson.

The forward tested the NBA Draft waters but decided to return to Chapel Hill for another year.

He worked on his jumpshot and has improved his three-point game. It’s certainly shown so far for Jackson who is averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Jackson’s three-point percentage is up significantly as well. He’s shooting .393 from behind the three-point line, compared to .292 last season.

To see the full list of 20 that was released on Thursday, please visit the official website of the Wooden Award.

