UNC Basketball: Wake up with UNC-Duke hype video

UNC and Duke meet on Thursday night for the first time in 2017. Wake up with this video to get you hyped up

It’s game day.

Tonight the North Carolina Tar Heels travel down the road to Durham to take on that other team who wears a different shade of blue.

Yep, it’s the greatest rivalry in sports. It’s Duke-UNC.

The Tar Heels enter the game with a 9-2 record and atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. They hold a 1/2 game lead over Florida State who is currently 9-3. The Tar Heels beat the Seminoles at home back in January.

Duke enters the game at 6-4 and sixth in the ACC but just two games behind Syracuse for fourth place and the coveted double bye for the ACC Tournament.

But you can throw all of the stats out when these two teams meet.

Thursday’s meeting will be another chapter in this great rivalry as both sides are ready for the first meeting of the year.

To get you ready, the ACC Digital Network released a new hype video for the game entitled “Heartbeat” and it’s sure to get your heartbeat racing with excitement:

[embedded content]

The game will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than the usual 9 p.m. tipoff time from previous years. That’s due to ESPN showing a top 10 matchup between Oregon and UCLA.

UNC is in the middle of a tough stretch with five of their last seven games coming against ranked opponents, including this matchup.

Following the game, check back with Keeping It Heel for complete post game coverage on what we hope is a UNC victory.

