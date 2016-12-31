UNC Football: Defensive back M.J. Stewart to return

A key part to UNC’s secondary announces he will return for his senior year

With the North Carolina Tar Heels football season coming to an end on Friday, we are now in the period where we await decisions from the non-seniors.

Defensive lineman Nazair Jones announced a few weeks ago that he will forgo his senior year at UNC and enter the NFL Draft.

Running back Elijah Hood did the opposite ahead of UNC’s Sun Bowl appearance against Stanford as he announced he will return. Then there’s Mitch Trubisky.

The quarterback’s decision will be a big one for the program and is expected soon.

But on Saturday, UNC got some more good news from a key player on their defense.

Safety M.J. Stewart announced that he has decided to return to UNC for his senior season, rather than option for the NFL Draft.

It was a hard thought decision but I have decided to return for my senior season. I look forward to being a leader and ending with a bang! — Mj Stewart (@Checkout_Marv) December 31, 2016

Stewart had a nice season in 2016 for the Tar Heels, finishing with 11 pass deflections, 66 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He didn’t have an interception this season but UNC only finished with one as a team.

The cornerback played opposite of Des Lawrence, giving UNC two solid players at the position.

Now he returns as the leader of the unit and a player looking to play another key part in UNC’s defense, which hoping to continue its improvement over the years.

UNC will await Trubisky’s decision for the 2017 season in which they will open up by hosting Cal.

