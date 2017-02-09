UNC Football: Gene Chizik steps down as defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik steps down after two years on the job

After the University of North Carolina football team made a move to bring on Mike Ekeler Thursday, it was rumored that defensive coordinator Gene Chizik would step down.

That officially happened on Thursday afternoon.

Chizik officially stepped down as defensive coordinator on Thursday after two years on Larry Fedora’s staff.

Here’s the official statement Chizik released:

As you can see, Chizik’s reasoning is that he wants to spend more time with his family. We can’t blame him. Being a college coach is a hell of a lot of work and a lot of time away from family.

Chizik joined the staff before the 2015 season and instantly turned the Tar Heels defense around.

UNC’s points per game allowed differential from 2014 to 2015 was the largest improvement among Power 5 teams in the NCAA.

They weren’t great in 2016 but were certainly good enough to keep the Tar Heels in most games.

With the loss of Chizik, linebackers coach John Papuchis will step in and assume the defensive coordinator duties. Papuchis worked under Chizik for both of his seasons in Chapel Hill and coached at Nebraska from 2008-14.

Chizik closed out his statement with a thank you:

“I want to thank Coach Fedora, Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham, the administration, our players who have given so much, the loyal Tar Heel fans and donors who’ve made this an experience I’ll never forget,” said Chizik. “I will forever be a Tar Heel.”

The Tar Heels will prepare for Spring Ball in April and then training camp in the summer. They open the 2017 season hosting Cal.

