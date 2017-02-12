UNC in the NBA: Kendall Marshall records 19 assists in ONE D-League game

Kendall Marshall records 19 assists for NBA D-League’s Reno Bighorns

Former North Carolina point guard Kendall Marshall dished out 19 assists on Saturday night, showing everyone that he still has the same pinpoint accuracy and court vision that he became famous for some five years ago.

Currently with the NBA D-League’s Reno Bighorns, Marshall recorded the 19 dimes in a 113-105 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

[embedded content]

It was the most productive game we’ve seen from Marshall in quite a while. Granted, it’s tough to get much attention from the NBA’s Development League. The UNC alum hasn’t been on an NBA roster since the summer of 2016 when he was placed on waivers by the Utah Jazz.

Marshall is the NCAA record-holder for assists in a season, having recorded 351 during the 2011-12 season when he averaged 9.8 per game. It was the same season that the Tar Heels fell short in the NCAA Tournament, thanks in large part to the injury that ended Marshall’s season, and subsequently, his career at North Carolina.

After leading North Carolina to a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, the Bob Cousy Award winner fractured his wrist in the team’s second round game against Creighton. Fans were initially hopeful that he would be able to resume play in the following weeks, but the severity of the injury kept him out of the lineup.

After being selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft, 13th overall, Marshall has had little success on the professional level. He spent his first four seasons in the league with the Suns, Lakers, Bucks and 76ers before he was waived by the Jazz prior to the 2016-17 season.

Perhaps with a few more games like he had on Saturday night, the former North Carolina standout will get another shot in the NBA.

