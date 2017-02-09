UNC Recruiting: Latest updates on North Carolina basketball

Even as the Tar Heels travel to Durham to face the Blue Devils, Roy Williams is square in the middle of several hot recruiting battles

The Tar Heels are 21-4 and leading the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 9-2 mark.

Tonight, they travel to Durham to face off with the Blue Devils in the newest chapter of college basketball’s greatest rivalry.

But none of that stops head coach Roy Williams from hitting the road before and after each game in his search of elite talent to fill future UNC rosters.

Kevin Knox reschedules official visit to North Carolina

Class of 2017 prospect Kevin Knox was originally set to visit the University of North Carolina campus last weekend, but was forced to reschedule due to a water shortage in Chapel Hill.

He’s chosen to reschedule for the weekend of February 18th when North Carolina faces perennial ACC power Virginia.

The talented wing from Tampa, Florida is UNC’s top target in the class and last hope to sign a consensus five-star player in 2017.

Knox is a 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward who is ranked eighth overall in the 2017 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Class of 2018 big man says UNC among schools recruiting him the hardest

One of the top big men in the class of 2018, Silvio De Sousa, lists North Carolina as one of the schools that is currently recruiting him the hardest.

He also named Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville as those who are putting the most time and effort into his recruitment. He currently holds offers from Florida, Louisville, LSU, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.

De Sousa is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward who plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is the No. 12 prospect in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 player in the state of Florida.

Roy Williams and the North Carolina coaching staff are hoping to add De Sousa, as well as big man Jarius Hamilton, to the talented front court of Coby White and Rechon Black, who have already committed to UNC.

Duke to host star-studded cast of recruits for Thursday’s rivalry game

The North Carolina-Duke rivalry will have more than just pride on the line Thursday night when Duke hosts class of 2017 McDonald’s All-Americans Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr.

Carter and Trent are already committed to Duke, and the Blue Devils are heavily favored in the recruitment of Duval.

Duke already has a top-10 2017 recruiting class and adding a point guard of Duval’s caliber would certainly vault the Blue Devils into the top-5.

Roy Williams in attendance to watch 2018 prospect Jarius Hamilton

Roy Williams was at Cannon School in Concord, North Carolina on Tuesday night to watch 2018 prospect Jarius Hamilton.

Williams has been recruiting the 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward for some time now, hoping to land a big man in a class that has none to this point.

Hamilton is ranked 34th overall in the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina.

North Carolina already has commitments from two talented guards in the class; Coby White and Rechon Black. Hamilton, an athletic big man with good size, would be a terrific addition to the future UNC frontcourt.

