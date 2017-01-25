Under Secretary Patrick Kennedy out at State Department

Under Secretary of State for Management Patrick Kennedy’s last day will be Friday, according to a State Department official.

Mark Toner, acting spokesman, told Fox News Wednesday that Kennedy “will resign as Under Secretary for Management on January 27, and retire from the Department of State on January 31.”

Kennedy first joined the State Department in 1973, according to Toner.

Republicans have criticized Kennedy for his conduct related to classified email status, Libya, Benghazi and internal State investigations. Trump administration officials have wanted to replace him.

In October, Fox News reported that Kennedy proposed a “quid pro quo” to convince the FBI to strip the classification on an email from Hillary Clinton’s server – and repeatedly tried to “influence” the bureau’s decision when his offer was denied, even taking his plea up the chain of command, according to FBI documents.

Fox News’ Rich Edson contributed to this report.