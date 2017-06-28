UNDERAGE AFFAIR Married mom, 38, pleads guilty to sex with teens

A Michigan mother pleaded guilty Monday to having sex with two teenage boys, local media reported.

Brooke Lajiness, 38, admitted during a pretrial hearing to having intercourse and oral sex with the minors, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, MLive.com reported.

Lajiness, who is married, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct for oral sex with a 15-year-old, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for intercourse with a 14-year-old, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of furnishing obscenity to children for sending nude photographs of herself to a minor, according to MLive.com.

Prosecutors said the Lima Township mother started an affair with the 14-year-old boy in the summer of 2016 after he graduated from middle school but before he started high school, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The majority of the incidents were alleged to have happened in the back of Lajiness’ car in a Lima Township driveway, Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak testified in court.

Lajiness is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 7, MLive.com reports, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

She remains free on bond as long as she stays away from minors – except for her own children, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

