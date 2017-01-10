Undertaker Confronts Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho After WWE Raw (Video)

Despite showing up for his Royal Rumble announcement during WWE Raw, Undertaker stuck around after the show for more.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the Undertaker would make his first appearance on the Flagship Show since the WrestleMania 32 buildup in March. He appeared on SmackDown in November and seemed like he committed to the brand, but still showed up on Raw in New Orleans anyway.

During his appearance, the Dead Man announced that he would be entering the 2017 Royal Rumble match, his first one since 2009. He also told Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley that he will appear when and where he wants to.

Well, this would not be the end of Undertaker on Raw, at least for the fans at the venue for the show. He would appear in a dark segment with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, who were celebrating the former’s United States Championship win. These heels called out the Phenom and taunted him. This resulted in Jericho and Owens receiving chokeslams to close the evening for those in attendance.

[embedded content]

The dark segment does not mean anything, as it is only a way to send the fans home happy (even though they may have been after Jericho defeated Roman Reigns, but that’s neither here or there). It gets the most out of an Undertaker appearance too since he does not appear on WWE TV often. He may not even appear until the Royal Rumble match either.

The announcement of Taker in the Rumble means we are guaranteed to see him for WrestleMania season again. He may even be a favorite to headline the Showcase of Immortals on Sunday, April 2. If so, this would potentially be against the winner of Reigns vs. Owens for the Universal Championship or whoever walks out a winner from AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Title. Both matches will take place at the Royal Rumble event.

More from Daily DDT

This article originally appeared on