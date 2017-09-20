Unemployment continues to rise in Delaware; holds steady in Sussex

Unemployment continues to rise in the first state. Delaware’s Department of Labor released numbers for August last week, showing a .1% increase in unemployment since July. Delaware’s unemployment rate has now crept up to 4.9%, and state economists are unsure what the cause of the rising unemployment is. State Senator Brian Pettyjohn tells WGMD that Sussex County continues to be the bastion of hope for the state.

“Things are better downstate than they are upstate. We do have positive economic growth down here in Sussex County,“ says Pettyjohn. “And we’re not seeing that growth, that industrial growth, that commercial growth up in New Castle County and in the City of Wilmington that we need to see in order to get the greater Delaware economy floating again.”

Sussex has an unemployment rate of 4.3%, which is in line with the U.S. national average. Meanwhile, New Castle and Kent Counties clock a 5.3 and 6% unemployment rate respectively.