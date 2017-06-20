Unemployment rises slightly in Delaware

Unemployment across Delaware rose slightly from April to May 2017, from 4.6 to 4.7%, meanwhile nationwide unemployment rates fell by .1%, according to Delaware Department of Labor statistics released late last week. There were 1,400 more unemployed Delawareans in May compared to May of 2016; the number of unemployed males rose by 1,100 in the past year, while unemployed females fell by the same amount. The biggest industry where workers are taking a hit is retail establishments, which reflects a nationwide decline as internet retailers continue to dominate the industry. Sussex County has the best unemployment numbers throughout the state, with a 4.2% unemployment; New Castle has a 4.3% unemployment rate, and Kent’s registering at 4.8%. Meanwhile the large cities are most unemployed, with Dover and Wilmington both with unemployment rates over 6%.