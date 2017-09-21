Unhappy hour: Truck with 40,000 pounds of vodka overturns

A tractor trailer full of vodka has overturned on a North Carolina highway and it may take until happy hour to clean up the mess.

Clayton police said on Twitter that the truck tipped on its side around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 70, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Raleigh. A witness helped the driver get out of the cab safely.

Police said the truck was carrying about 40,000 pounds of vodka.

Authorities say the load was so heavy, that when a tow truck tried to turn the truck right side up, the truck’s metal exterior bent. So instead, workers are taking the boxes of vodka off one at a time.

Clayton officials say the mess might not be cleaned up and the road reopened until 5 p.m. Thursday.