Unicorn elote makes corn magical

From galaxy donuts to dragon whisper flavored hard seltzer, 2017 was certainly the breakout year for mystically themed foods. As temperatures drop, one take on a favorite harvest dish promises to carry your novelty culinary Instagram posts through the autumn: mermaid and unicorn flavored elote.

Served fresh from Mason’s Den, the trendy takes on grilled Mexican street corn are prepared by slathering the maize in mayo, rolling it in cotija cheese, and drizzling it with butter.

Operating the business in Southern California, owners Alicia and German Correa told Fox News that the elote recipe was given to them by a friend who owns a successful eloteria in Tijuana, Mexico. After experimenting with dying the cheese and butter with food coloring, the Correa’s released their product to the masses at a local market, with great success.

“Our most popular Elote was the Unicorn. The customers love the concept and the corn, they not only taste a traditional corn but they also taste the rich flavor of the cheese,” German Correa said.

Additional psychedelic, photo-opp ready elote flavors include Cheetos and Takis.

Named their eloteria after their young son, Mason’s Den is excited about the opportunity to do further good in their community. “We are planning to expand our business in the next coming months and offer people with developmental disabilities an opportunity to work with us,” Correa added.

No wonder people can’t get enough of this magically delicious treat.