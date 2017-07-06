University of Delaware announces tuition & fee increases

University of Delaware is announcing its tuition and fee increases for the upcoming school year. Tuition for Delaware residents will increase $330 and it will increase $900 for out of state students. Room fees are increasing 2% and board fees are up 2.5%. overall, on campus housing costs will be about $25,500 for instate studetns and $45,500 for nonresidents. UD Provost Domenico Grasso says the university is committed to controlling costs and assisting students with financial aid and scholarship support.