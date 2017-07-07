University of Delaware named one of the safest schools in nation

University of Delaware is among the safest colleges in America. UD ranks 26 out of more than 2000 universities evaluated for the report, that’s in the top 1%. To get the results the National Council for Home Safety and Security, analyzed data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting and the National Center for Education Statistics. UD Chief of Police Patrick Ogden says his department “works diligently with innovative crime reduction strategies and community policing initiatives” in order to ensure a safe and secure campus.