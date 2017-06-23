Unresponsive Man Found After Dive Into Bay, Flown To Trauma Center

Ocean City police say a 24-year-old man is in critical condition tonight after he dove into the Isle of Wight Bay just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Lindsay Richard, Ocean City police spokeswoman, the Hazelton, Pennsylvania man was found floating in the bay near 14th Street around 10:50 a.m. Witnesses told police that he had dove into the bay from the bulkhead.

“Thanks to the efforts of several good Samaritans,” Richard says, “the victim was brought onto a citizen’s boat and to a nearby pier to meet responding officers and paramedics.” The man was then taken by Ocean City EMS to Atlantic General Hospital. He was later flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to Johns Hopkins where he was last reported in critical condition.