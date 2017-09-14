Update on Dewey Beach Allegations – Commissioners Receive Independent Investigator’s Report

During the last Dewey Beach Commissioners meeting on September 8, the commissioners were told that the written report from the independent investigator, Max Walton, would arrive soon. However, an oral report was given to the Commissioners this week. The Commissioners held an Executive Meeting Wednesday and have released a statement regarding that report from the independent investigator…

STATEMENT BY DEWEY BEACH MAYOR AND COMMISSIONER HANSON REGARDING INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

INTO ALLEGATIONS AGAINST TOWN MANAGER In response to a June 14 letter signed by 12 Town employees making various allegations against the Town Manager, the Dewey Beach Town Council engaged an independent investigator to conduct an independent investigation and report back to Town Council an independent set of findings and conclusions. The investigator interviewed over 20 individuals, including current and former Town employees, as well as non-employees. The investigator reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, and spent hundreds of hours on the investigation. At this point in the investigation, findings and recommendations have become available. Last night, in an executive session, the investigator briefed Town Council on the results of his investigation. A final written report of his investigation is to follow shortly. In addition to a detailed investigation of the allegations against Mr. Appelbaum, Mr. Walton’s investigation revealed troubling facts about the genesis and timing of those allegations and a Town businessman who is apparently facilitating the attempt to oust Marc Appelbaum. But first we turn to the claims against Mr. Appelbaum. Significantly, the investigator does not recommend suspension or termination; however, the investigator concluded that the town manager has, on various occasions, failed to meet expectations of decorum and behavior and the investigator recommends a written reprimand and certain other measures. The Council will consider the appropriate course in the coming weeks. Any actions taken will only occur after appropriate public notice and appropriate public discussion as required by state law. In the course of the investigation, though, certain remarkable facts have come to light. First and foremost, the investigator learned that local businessman Alex Pires drafted the original June 14 letter signed by the 12 employees that began this saga. The reasons for Mr. Pires’ involvement are not known, but certainly his disagreements with the Town (and presumably the Town Manager) are. Mr. Pires has unsuccessfully sued the Town. His establishments have been subject to enforcement actions by the Town. Mr. Pires’ involvement may explain why his frequent co-counsel in lawsuits, Rick Cross, has represented the complaining employees. It may also explain why an employee of one of Mr. Pires’ companies acted as notary for affidavits signed by the complaining employees. That Town employees would turn to Mr. Pires to draft such a letter is disturbing in and of itself. However, the investigator has also concluded that the letter and its allegations were made public by the employees (presumably with the assistance and possible urging of Mr. Pires, who, after all, drafted the letter) in an effort to discredit the Town Manager and to retaliate against him for actions taken with respect to them. That is the investigator’s independent conclusion – reached after his numerous interviews – and we are troubled by it. It is regrettable that the independent findings and recommendations were not available for Council’s consideration until just days before the Town’s annual election. We had hoped to have concluded our review and taken final action long before now, but the initial refusal of the complaining employees to cooperate delayed our investigator by several weeks. Having received an oral summary of the investigator’s conclusions and recommendations, and knowing this to be a matter of great public interest, we wanted to let the public know immediately of the results. You can expect Town Council in the days and weeks ahead to address fully all of the issues raised by the report. In the meantime, we call upon Mr. Pires, Mr. Cross and the complaining Town employees to disclose more about the relationship between Mr. Pires and the claims made against the Town Manager. In particular, we would like to know whether Mr. Pires is providing any sort of financial assistance to the employees or Mr. Cross in connection with the investigation, the Court of Chancery lawsuit, the Public Integrity Commission complaint and other efforts to discredit the Town Manager and the Town.

Commissioner Diane Hanson also released her own comment on the issue…