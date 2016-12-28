Updated NFL Draft 2017 order: Week 17

With only one week left in the 2016 NFL season, here is the updated draft order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ten of the 12 2016 NFL playoff berths have been clinched through the first 16 weeks of the 2016 NFL season. All six playoff spots have been secured in the AFC. Four teams are duking it out for the final two spots in the NFC.

That means it is all eyes on the 2017 NFL Draft for at least 18 teams as we flip the calendar from 2016 to 2017. If the season ended today, here is the draft order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns: 1-14 (.540) San Francisco 49ers: 2-13 (.496) Chicago Bears: 3-12 (.522) Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-12 (.533) Tennessee Titans via Los Angeles Rams: 4-11 (.462) New York Jets: 4-11 (.522) San Diego Chargers: 5-10 (.533) Cincinnati Bengals: 5-9-1 (.527) Carolina Panthers: 6-9 (.513) Cleveland Browns via Philadelphia Eagles: 6-9 (.540) Arizona Cardinals: 6-8-1 (.478) Buffalo Bills: 7-8 (.496) Indianapolis Colts: 7-8 (.511) New Orleans Saints: 7-8 (.511) Philadelphia Eagles via Minnesota Vikings: 7-8 (.542) Tennessee Titans: 8-7 (.462) Baltimore Ravens: 8-7 (.507) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-7 (.507) Denver Broncos: 8-7 (.536) Washington Redskins: 8-6-1 (.502) Detroit Lions: 9-6 (.464) Miami Dolphins: 10-5 (.420) New York Giants: 10-5 (.489) Kansas City Chiefs: 11-4 (.520) Houston Texans: 9-6 (.491) Green Bay Packers: 9-6 (.502) Seattle Seahawks: 9-5-1 (.458) Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-5 (.522) Atlanta Falcons: 10-5 (.480) Oakland Raiders: 12-3 (.502) New England Patriots: 13-2 (.424) Dallas Cowboys: 13-2 (.469)

The two teams that have additional first round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft are the Cleveland Browns and the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland has the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round pick thanks to the Eagles’ decision to trade up to No. 2 to select Carson Wentz out of North Dakota State in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Tennessee has the Los Angeles Rams’ first-round pick thanks to the Rams trading up to No. 1 to select Jared Goff out of Cal in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings do not own their first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. That is because the Vikings traded their first round pick to the Eagles in the Sam Bradford trade. Minnesota needed a starting quarterback once Teddy Bridgewater went down with a gruesome knee injury in the final days of the 2016 NFL preseason.

