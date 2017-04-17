Upton sizzles on stage

Kate Upton slipped into a schoolgirl getup to sing Britney Spears’ 1998 debut hit single “…Baby One More Time” on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle.”

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is expected to battle it out against entertainer Ricky Martin on Thursday in the hit reality TV series and a sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows she’s setting the bar high.

Upton is spotted wearing the infamous schoolgirl outfit while she slithers across the stage to Spears’ iconic hit. Even co-host and fellow swimsuit Rookie Chrissy Teigen appeared shocked by Upton’s daring moves.

The upcoming episode is scheduled to air this Thursday at 10 p.m. on Spike.