The Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEArca: URA), which tracks uranium miners, fell 8% last year, extending a multi-year run of negative finishes. That leaves uranium bulls, of which there are plenty, hoping for better things in 2017. Uranium remains controversial even five years after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan. In response to the fallout,…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below